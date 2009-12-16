  iPhone gets Bing search app

Google's had (mostly) free reign of the iPhone App Store so far but step aside, big G, because Bing's rolling into town. Microsoft's own search engine has now got an iPhone app.

It's pretty simple. The homescreen has the Bing image of the day, complete with clickable hotspots just like the desktop version. You can voice search for map and web queries, as well as tracking your location and offering walking and driving directions for where you're trying to get to.

There's also movies, news, flight status, and a bunch of other useful things that you might want to access on your handset. It's live on the App Store right now and is free to download.

The app joins the Bing app for Windows Mobile and RIM devices, but unsurprisingly there's no app for Google's Android platform yet.