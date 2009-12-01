Office 2010 to ship in June
Over recent days, rumours have been floating around that Microsoft had accidentally released a notice that Office 2010 would be made available in June. Well, it's now been confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson that the rumours are true, and June will indeed be the month that Office will ship.
We've already gone over the reasons why you should give Office 2010 a try - mainly because it's completely free to do so and the new functionality seems, from the beta, to be both useful and well-integrated with the brand new web apps.
While there are questions over the wisdom of offering both the ad-free Starter Edition and the also-free Web Apps - especially as they don't have the same functionality - Office 2010 has been getting good early reviews. If that continues, it could be worth a purchase come next summer.
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
- Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games
- Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments