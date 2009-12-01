  Office 2010 to ship in June

Over recent days, rumours have been floating around that Microsoft had accidentally released a notice that Office 2010 would be made available in June. Well, it's now been confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson that the rumours are true, and June will indeed be the month that Office will ship.

We've already gone over the reasons why you should give Office 2010 a try - mainly because it's completely free to do so and the new functionality seems, from the beta, to be both useful and well-integrated with the brand new web apps.

While there are questions over the wisdom of offering both the ad-free Starter Edition and the also-free Web Apps - especially as they don't have the same functionality - Office 2010 has been getting good early reviews. If that continues, it could be worth a purchase come next summer.