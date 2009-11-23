  Microsoft offers money for News Corp to de-Google its content

The Rupert Murdoch saga over Google making News Corp content widely available for people to "steal" has taken an interesting turn according to recent insider reports, suggesting Microsoft has been invited to enter talks with the media giant on the topic.



The reports suggest that Microsoft, with an opportunity to get one over on search behemoth Google, could offer to pay News Corp to "de-index" its news websites from Google, therefore making Microsoft's search offering Bing the place to go for News Corp news content.



While in the UK this could mean content from the The Times and The Sun no longer appearing on Google News, The Financial Times states that Microsoft has also suggested the payment plan to other big online publishers as an incentive to get them to remove their sites from Google's search engine too.

Murdoch has already threatened to remove News Corp content from Google, so this scheme, financed by Microsoft's large coffers, could offer the perfect solution for Murdoch - if not for the consumer.