Apps News Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2023: Every major AI and Bing Chat announcement
From Windows Copilot to Bing Chat and AI plug-ins, here’s the biggest news from Microsoft Build 2023.
Microsoft reportedly works on a more secure, faster-updating Windows
Microsoft is having another go at Windows Core OS.
Microsoft baking ChatGPT AI into its 365 Office apps
Behold the new version of Clippy - Copilot!
Potato cam videos could be watchable with Edge's Video Super Resolution feature
Microsoft Edge users could soon get a big online video boost.
Microsoft Outlook is free on Mac, no Office 365 subscription required
Not only is Microsoft Outlook now free to use, but it's also been built with Apple silicon in mind as well.
Microsoft is bringing AI to your Windows taskbar
You've probably seen all the waves Microsoft is making with Bing AI. Well, now it's coming to your taskbar.
Microsoft rebuilds Teams to save your laptop's battery life
Microsoft has rebuilt its Teams suite to make it less likely to kill your laptop's battery.
Windows could soon control all of your rig's RGB lights, no apps required
Windows could soon control your RGB lights - no more battling with third-party apps to get everything to sync up properly.
The free version of Microsoft Teams will remain but your data won't
Microsoft is launching a new version of the free Teams, but it won't migrate your data over for you.
Microsoft is holding a secretive short-notice media event - what could it be about?
Microsoft is holding a media special event but it hasn't told anyone what it will be about.
Microsoft's AI needs just 3 seconds of speech to bring people back from the dead
Microsoft's new AI tool is capable of replicating a person's voice from just three seconds of sample audio.
Microsoft Teams is moving some features behind a Premium paywall
Microsoft says that its new Teams Premium offering will include some features previously offered as part of Teams.
Microsoft Office is getting a rebrand and you already know the name
Microsoft Office has been around for three decades but it's now going away for most people. Say hello to Microsoft 365.
Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud photos are coming to your PC
Microsoft has confirmed that some of Apple's biggest apps and services are coming to Windows for the first time, including Apple Music and Apple TV.
Microsoft is adding DALL-E 2 into a graphic design app for Microsoft 365
During Microsoft's Fall Event the company revealed a new graphic design app that uses DALL-E 2 to help users create images with AI.
Microsoft's Phone Link app revamps the connected phone experience
Microsoft has announced that the Your Phone app will be rebranding as Phone Link and promises to bring your Android Phone and PC even closer together.
First big Windows 11 update includes preview of Android apps
Microsoft is releasing its first big update to Windows 11 - and it includes a public preview (only in the US) of Android apps on Windows 11.
Microsoft Teams will soon have LinkedIn and OneDrive integration
Microsoft is working on more updates for Microsoft Teams that include new integrations with both LinkedIn and OneDrive.
The Metaverse is essentially about games, says Microsoft boss
Many companies seem to be focussing on the Metaverse and what that might mean for the future of the internet.
Google entices workers to ditch Office with free Gmail-less Workspace tier
Google may have found a way to loosen Microsoft's grip on businesses and offices, by introducing a free tier of its Workspace suite.