Lego Vidiyo enables kids to make their own music videos featuring minifigures

(Pocket-lint) - Lego is always on the move and now it's helping you make minifigures move to the beat - its latest app is called Vidiyo and helps kids become a movie director with an easy process.

Developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG), the app uses AR to make static minifigure characters come to life and move to music (BMG artists only, naturally). Other Lego elements can get involved, too. The user can obviously set the scene and scan the minifigures they want to appear.

The free app - out 1 March alongside special sets - uses special Lego tiles called Beatbits that unlock special effects and sounds. You can choose your music using 60 second clips from numerous artists, select your Beatbits and then record.

Naturally, you can then edit your video down to between 5-20 seconds to share your creation with others.

The app is aimed at children ages 7-10 and so Lego will moderate the clips before they appear in the app. No children's faces will be allowed to appear in the videos that are publicly available.

"We want to feed the imagination of the next generation of creatives, providing a new canvas for kids to creatively express themselves," said Julia Goldin head of marketing at Lego. "Research shows over three quarters of parents globally wish their children had more creative confidence, so we’re launching Lego Vidyo to help make that happen.

"We know children are always chasing new ways to experiment creatively and we can’t wait to see what they come up with!"

