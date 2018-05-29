See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app

Argos is the first UK retailer to give you an idea of how the Lego set you're about to buy online looks in your own home.

Several Lego sets are available to view fully made in augmented reality through the Argos iOS application. They are also animated, so move around your living or bedroom depending on which set you view.

More than 30 sets are available to view in AR at present, including the Lego Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from Solo, the Lego Disney Princess Sleeping Beauty Fairytale castle and the Lego Ninjago Movie Quake Mech.

By the end of July, Argos plans to have up to 100 different Lego sets fully available through the app's AR function.

To see the augmented reality version of a Lego set, open the Argos shopping app on an iPhone, iPod touch or iPad and search for a supported kit.

Then tap on the "View in AR" tab. It will scan your environment to find a horizontal surface and then the 3D set will appear.

You can also view certain Lego sets in 3D on the app. They too are often animated.

The Lego Star Wars Kessel Run Millenium Falcon costs £149.99 on Argos.co.uk.

The AR feature is currently only available on iOS.

Lego has utilised AR several times in the past itself. One major application launched last year is Lego AR-Studio. That also brought Lego sets to life on your smartphone.