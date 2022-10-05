Instagram is about to get even more ad heavy

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has been trialling a lot of changes recently and to say that they've been less than popular is putting it mildly.

While the platform walked back some of its changes, like the number of suggested posts and full-screen photos, it doubled down on others.

Instagram has been heavily pushing its TikTok-style Reels format, and it would seem that it is struggling to monetise this format effectively.

As a result, users will be seeing a lot more advertising on the platform, in areas where there was none before.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Firstly, advertising on the Explore page is changing. You'll now see ads directly on the homepage, whereas before, advertising only appeared after scrolling.

Secondly, and most controversially, the app will begin displaying advertising directly on profile pages.

Previously you would never see advertising on someone's profile feed, and it's easy to see why this would be unpopular.

However, it's not all bad news, as part of this testing Instagram will "allow creators to earn extra income from ads that are displayed in their profile feeds," TechCrunch reports.

This test will initially be conducted with selected US-based content creators, with the goal being to expand the programme.

After pushing users to create more Reels, we might now see a push toward traditional content as the platform seeks better monetisation.

Writing by Luke Baker.