How to permanently delete your Instagram account

(Pocket-lint) - Are you trying to delete your Instagram but can't find where the option is buried? No worries. Pocket-lint will tell you how in this guide. Remember, when you delete your account, your profile, photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers will be permanently removed. You can choose to deactivate your account instead. But that's not what we're discussing here. This is how to get rid of your Instagram once and for all.

First thing is first: You need to log into your Instagram account in order to request the permanent deletion of your Instagram account. Once you log in, you can request permanent deletion from Instagram.com on a mobile browser or a desktop browser. Or, you can do it from the Instagram app for iPhone. After your account is deleted, you can sign up again with the same username as long as it hasn't been taken by a new person on Instagram.

Go to Instagram.com in your browser and log in to your Instagram account. Go to the Delete Your Account page from a mobile browser or computer. Select an option from the "Why do you want to delete [account name]?" menu and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account will only appear after you've selected a reason and enter your password. Click or tap Delete [username].

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone and log into your Instagram account. Tap Profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Tap More options in the top right, then tap Settings. Tap Account, then tap Delete account at the bottom. Tap Delete account, then tap Continue deleting account. Select an option from the "Why do you want to delete [account name]?" option and re-enter your password. The option to permanently delete your account will only appear after you've selected a reason and entered your password. Tap Delete [username], then tap OK to confirm.

According to Instagram, this is what happens after you request the permanent deletion of your Instagram account

After 30 days of your account deletion request, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted.

After 30 days, you won't be able to retrieve your information.

During those 30 days, the content is not accessible to other people using Instagram.

It may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process after it begins.

Want to know more? See Instagram's support page.

Before deleting your account, you may want to log in and download a copy of your information (like your photos and posts) from Instagram. Just use Instagram’s Data Download tool. Pocket-lint also has an entire guide on how the tool works and is an effective method for saving all your photos and posts before deleting your Instagram account: How to download and view your Instagram data report.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.