How to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook

Meta is now making it easier for users and creators to cross-post content between its platforms so you can make sure your Reels are seen by more people.

Instagram Reels are an important part of Meta's efforts to compete with TikTok and there are several updates coming to Reels to help improve them.

The hope is to help creators grow and also to monetise content on both social platforms.

Meta notes that this feature is rolling out worldwide but might not be available to everyone yet.

To get started with cross-posting Reels from Instagram to Facebook you first need to link your accounts via the Account Centre.

Once your Instagram and Facebook accounts are connected you can then share a Reel to both platforms at the same time.

When you're on Instagram you can then follow these steps:

Firstly start by recording your Reel on Instagram During the process be sure to click next You should then see an option to share on Facebook Click to select the Facebook account you want to share to Find the option to share all future reels to Facebook automatically Press share

If you need to it's also possible to adjust your account settings so all future Reels will be automatically added to Facebook as well.

To do this:

Head over to your profile by tapping on your profile photo Click the burger menu on the top right of the screen Tap on settings Scroll down and tap on Account Centre Go through the steps to add the account you want to share from and share to here Then find the setting to automatically share

As you'd expect, when you share an Instagram Reel to Facebook they'll automatically appear as Facebook Reels. By default, the Facebook Reels will be seen by your default audience. If you want to change that then you'll need to change the audience in your settings.

If you have a public Instagram account then Facebook Reels will automatically default to being open to the public to view. Alternatively, if your Instagram account is private then the Reels will only be visible to your friends on Facebook.

Along with the ability to cross-post, Meta has also added extra Reels remix options to Facebook Reels. So if you're remixing then you can add your video after the original Reel or use the side-by-side option.

Additionally, Meta is adding the "Add Yours" sticker option that's popular with Instagram Stories. So you'll be able to create a new Reel based on a trend and get others to do the same with your Reels.

Find out more about cross-posting here.

Writing by Adrian Willings.