Instagram backlash sees it revert some new features

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram users have been less than pleased with recent changes to the platform, with high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian sharing the message "Make Instagram Instagram Again."

Now, it seems that Instagram is listening to the outcries, and has begun to revert some of the new features.

Firstly, the experimental version of the app that opened to full-screen photos and videos, in a TikTok-like fashion, will be phased out.

"I'm glad we took a risk — if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told Platformer.

"But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we've learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we're going to work through that."

Instagram will also reduce the number of recommended posts in the app, at least until it improves its algorithms.

This is the feature that we found the most frustrating, due to the sheer quantity of recommended posts, and we're happy to see a change coming in.

"When you discover something in your field that you didn't follow before, there should be a high bar — it should just be great," Mosseri said.

"You should be delighted to see it. And I don't think that’s happening enough right now."

However, just because the company is pulling back, for now, that doesn't mean that these features won't reappear in the future.

Mosseri said Instagram needs to "get better at ranking and recommendations, and then — if and when we do — we can start to grow again."

Writing by Luke Baker.