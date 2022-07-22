(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has added a new feature called Dual, and it allows you to utilise both your front and rear-facing cameras at once.

The idea is that you can record something interesting, whilst also recording your reaction to it, and both will appear on screen at the same time.

If you've ever watched a streamer on Twitch, you'll likely be familiar with the format, where the gameplay is the focus but a smaller face camera shows the streamer's reactions.

So, now that we know what it is, here's how to access it:

Open your Instagram app and tap the Plus icon at the top to create a post From the drop-down menu, select Reel On the left-hand side of your screen, you'll see numerous icons, tap the down arrow to show more Select the camera icon that is labelled Dual Tap the large Reel icon in the centre to record your video Once you're done, you can continue to edit your video or add filters and effects before posting

Along with the addition of Dual, Instagram has introduced a variety of changes to the way that Reels works.

Crucially, Reels is becoming the default format for all video content on the platform. So now, when you post a video that's under 15 minutes long, it will automatically become a Reel.

Reels Updates



We’re announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels. These updates include:



- Reels Video Merge

- Reels Templates

- Remix Improvements

- Dual Camera



Check them out and let me know what you think pic.twitter.com/XZUiqmANSX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 21, 2022

There will no longer be a separate tab for videos and Reels on your profile, they will both be consolidated into one tab.

There are numerous new features for Remixes, including new layout choices and the option to create a Remix from a photo post.

Instagram has also introduced a variety of Templates to make creating Reels easier than ever before.

