(Pocket-lint) - Instagram influencers can now share exclusive posts, Reels and Stories, with the app adding a paywall as part of its creator subscription program.

The move, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, means that some content will be hidden from those who don't pay to see it - with these posts signified with a purple badge.

Being introduced alongside this is a subscriber chat function, too, which means influencers can hop into group DMs with up to 30 subscribers. These are powered by Instagram's sibling, Messenger, with creators able to kick them off from a Story or straight from their inbox, and they'll also automatically end after 24 hours.

Fans who pay a subscription - which can range anywhere up to $100 per month - now also have access to a home tab on a creator's profile, meaning they get an easy way to access posts, Reels, archived Live videos and more all in one place.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 March 2022 This is a better way to browse the web.

Subscriptions Update



Subscriptions are a great way for creators to have a predictable income & for fans to get exclusive content from creators that they love.



This update includes:

- Subscriber Chats

- Subscriber Reels

- Subscriber Posts

- Subscriber Home pic.twitter.com/5PzDTcwn8d — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 14, 2022

Mosseri indicates in his post that the introduction of a paywall was the most requested feature from creators in the program, with thousands of users now given more power over their platform.

And, on that note, with Meta recently stating that creators won't be charged a commission on earnings through the app until 2024 (instead of the end of 2022), it's potentially possible that we now see an influx of creators testing out these new tools and building up a behind-the-scenes audience.

Of course, it should also be said that Instagram isn't the first to introduce this kind of exclusive access to a creator's platform, with the likes of Twitch, OnlyFans and Discord all including some of what we're seeing here.

Whether it proves to be a success remains to be seen, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for those aiming to monetise their online profile.

Writing by Conor Allison.