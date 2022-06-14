This artist adds brilliant creative flair to tourist photos

(Pocket-lint) - Creative illustrator Robin Yayla has a talent for adding artistic artwork to photos in a way that makes them even more appealing. Yayla finds inspiration in already beautiful photographs and then adds extra elements to them that really catch the eye.

We've collected some of their work for you to enjoy, but be sure to take a look at his Instagram account and website to see even more.

The Folkart Towers are twin skyscrapers located in the Turkish city of İzmir.

The towers are impressive enough on their own, but here Robin Yayla has reimagined the towers as Optimus Prime's legs.

Is there a more cliche tourist photo than the Leaning Tower of Pisa with people pretending to be holding it up?

Well, now it has a fresh spin thanks to Robin Yayla who has imagined that it's a long and large camera lens instead.

From Pisa to pizza, Italy seemingly has it all. Here Vatican City has become home to a holy slice of pepperoni pizza. Delicious stuff.

At the calm waters of Bodrum Marina, King Leonidas I, the leader of Sparta is seen defending the area from some dangerous-looking sailboats.

Have you seen those jetpacks which seem to be powered by bursts of water? Well, here it looks like that's the tech Iron Man uses to get about.

These buildings in Istanbul, Turkey look somewhat like large shopping bags. Even more so now with the addition of some handles.

An Elite World Hotels building has been transformed into a portal with a massive Rick and Morty bursting through into our world. Where have they come from and are we tiny ants in this dimension?

We enjoy how the addition of these bits of creative art change your perspective of the photo.

In Berlin, Germany there's a building that looks a little bit like a Storm Trooper. Assuming you have a creative eye and a little bit of imagination like Robin Yayla.

In Venice, there's a great building that would be perfect for squeezing lemons. It would make a mess if you had a lemon that big but we love the visuals Robin Yayla has created here.

This ageing building from Italy certainly looks like it's starting to suffer the test of time. Now it's been sliced apart.

With an imaginative eye, Robin Yayla has transformed this building from Milan, Italy into a snake.

The shape fits perfectly too which is great fun.

Some of these images are just about angle, perspective and a bit of artistic drawing.

Here it looks like this church tower has been turned into a giant's pencil.

In Istanbul, there's an angel playing the bridge like it's a harp. We'd imagine passing drivers would either get a bit of a fright or pleasure as they go by.

We thoroughly enjoy Robin Yayla's keen eye for detail. Here a massive towering building looks like an electric toothbrush. Even more so now with a little extra artwork.

Is this how avalanches happen? God just pouring out his leftover flour on the mountainside. Certainly an amusing conspet.

Open up the buildings of Istanbul and you'll discover hidden treasures and untold wealth. Or at least that's the story Robin Yayla is telling here.

A lot of these images wouldn't be nearly as interesting without the artwork.

One of our favourite Gaulish warriors, Obelix is seen floating in the skies as a hot air balloon. He must be on the lookout for Asterix who's apparently nowhere to be seen.

Human beings are surely ruining the planet. We're polluting the oceans and damaging the land. This artistic work might be fiction but it sure tells that story.

Writing by Adrian Willings.