Instagram's latest feature lets you pin posts and reels to your profile

Instagram's latest feature lets you pin posts and reels to your profile
(Pocket-lint) - Instagram's latest feature has begun rolling out and it allows you to pin up to three posts or reels to the top of your profile.

The new feature works similarly to the pinning functionality on TikTok or Twitter, where the posts stay at the top of your feed as if they were your most recent content.

You can pin a post by opening it, tapping the three dots in the top right-hand corner and selecting 'Pin to your profile' - it's as easy as that.

Upon returning to your Instagram profile grid, the pinned post will take the top left-hand spot on your grid, and will display a small white pin icon over the top.

The new feature has been in the works for a while and was first spotted back in January by Alessandro Paluzzi.

Following the rumour, Meta confirmed that it was testing the feature in April this year.

Now, it appears to be rolling out everywhere, and we've been able to try it ourselves.

It will be interesting to see how the feature ends up being used, obviously, you can highlight personal favourites on your profile, but we can imagine it being used to create split-image banners across the grid, too.

Writing by Luke Baker.