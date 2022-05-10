(Pocket-lint) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced Instagram will test a way for users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profiles.

A similar feature will also come to Facebook soon. In fact, NFTs could come to several Meta apps, from WhatsApp to Messenger.

"We're starting building for NFTs, not just in our metaverse and Reality Labs work, but also across our family of apps", Zuckerberg said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday. "We're starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so that creators and collectors can display their NFTs."

Also coming is a way for users to display 3D NFTs in Instagram Stories using augmented reality, Zuckerberg said. The new feature will be built on Spark AR and will allow users to "place digital art in physical spaces." To start, however, users will be able to share NFTs they've created or bought in their feed, Stories, and messages, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. You won't need to pay any fees "associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible", Mosseri said.

NFTs on Instagram



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

Through a video on Twitter, Mosseri revealed a select number of people in the US will have access to Instagram's NFT features as part of a test. He also suggested NFTs could enable creators to earn on the platform. Perhaps users will be able to buy and sell NFTs directly on Instagram?

Keep in mind Zuckerberg said in March that creators may eventually be able to mint NFTs all within the Instagram app.

