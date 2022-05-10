Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Instagram app news

Meta starts testing NFTs on Instagram and says Facebook is next

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Instagram Meta starts testing NFTs on Instagram and says Facebook is next

- 'Similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon'

- Also coming: AR NFTs on IG Stories via Spark AR

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced Instagram will test a way for users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profiles.

A similar feature will also come to Facebook soon. In fact, NFTs could come to several Meta apps, from WhatsApp to Messenger.

"We're starting building for NFTs, not just in our metaverse and Reality Labs work, but also across our family of apps", Zuckerberg said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday. "We're starting to test digital collectibles on Instagram so that creators and collectors can display their NFTs."

Also coming is a way for users to display 3D NFTs in Instagram Stories using augmented reality, Zuckerberg said. The new feature will be built on Spark AR and will allow users to "place digital art in physical spaces." To start, however, users will be able to share NFTs they've created or bought in their feed, Stories, and messages, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri. You won't need to pay any fees "associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible", Mosseri said.

Through a video on Twitter, Mosseri revealed a select number of people in the US will have access to Instagram's NFT features as part of a test. He also suggested NFTs could enable creators to earn on the platform. Perhaps users will be able to buy and sell NFTs directly on Instagram?

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman ·

Keep in mind Zuckerberg said in March that creators may eventually be able to mint NFTs all within the Instagram app.

For more about NFTs, see: What is an NFT and why should you care?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.