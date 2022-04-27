(Pocket-lint) - Instagram is testing a new feature that would allow users to pin specific posts to their profiles.

According to a Meta spokesperson, the new addition is currently in the testing phase and set to appear for a select number of users in the app.

When it does, it will allow them to pin any post above the rest of the grid on their Instagram profile, and will be available to select from the three-dot menu next to each individual post.

Seemingly, this new feature would work in a similar way to Story Highlights, which lets users pin stories to their profiles and have them sit in bubbles at the top of their grid.

And even though this feature allows you to include posts as part of the highlight reel, allowing regular posts to be featured on their own would be a neat improvement for users, in our view.

After all, if you are a frequent poster, things can easily get buried in the grid. And, with this change, users would be able to style their profiles more easily.

It's a similar principle to Twitter's pinned tweet feature, which allows users to select one of their tweets to appear at the top of their stream. With Instagram's proposed introduction, however, it's not yet clear how many slots will be available for pinned posts.

If and when we see the feature roll out to all users remains to be seen, of course, and it's still possible that Instagram tests the feature and decides not to implement it.

Typically, though, ones in development like this pinned posts feature do make it to a later version of the app, so we'll keep our eyes peeled over the next few weeks and months for any developments.

Writing by Conor Allison.