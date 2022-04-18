(Pocket-lint) - All Instagram users in the US with public accounts can now tag products in their posts. Previously, this feature was restricted to brands and some creators. Here is everything you need to know about product tagging on Instagram, including how to do it and whether you get a cut of the sales.

Influencers use the ability to tag products to show their audience and followers the various things they have in their posts and offer them a chance to buy them.

So, if your favourite chef uses a particular hot plate in all their viral videos, then maybe they'll tag it in future videos, allowing you to see the brand, model, and where to buy. It's as simple as that. Even if you aren't an influencer or chef, you could use product tagging to showcase the things you love. Instagram noted users could also use product tagging to better "support their favorite small businesses".

During creation, you can tag up to 20 products per post. You can also tag products in both new and existing posts on your Instagram account.

Create a post: Tap + and toggle to Post. Select or take a photo or video.

Add a caption, effects, and filters.

Tap the arrow or next. Tap Tag People. You'll need to tag an eligible brand, and then you can look for products.

You will see options under People and Products. Tap Products. Tap the photo to start tagging products. Use descriptors to find the product. Once you find a product, you can specify any styles and/or colours.

Tap to add a tag. Hit share to publish the post with product tag. Your tagged products will be displayed on the post.

Learn how to edit or delete product tags from Instagram's support guide here.

Posts with products tag will appear in your followers' feeds, your profile, and in search results on Instagram. Instagram said it's working on bringing a similar feature to Stories.

You can share an Instagram post with product tags to Facebook (just toggle on Facebook before posting).

For now, no. This isn't an affiliate opportunity, where you'd get a cut of sales from the products you tag, although Instagram has tested affiliates and is exploring ways for creators to earn a living on its platform.

No, not directly. Anyone who taps on a product tag from a brand or retailer will be able to buy that item on Instagram or by going to the brand or retailer's product detail page.

Instagram has opened product tagging to all US users with public accounts.

Check out Instagram's blog post and support hub for more details.

