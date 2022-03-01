The 10 most popular US landmarks according to Instagram users

(Pocket-lint) - We've written before about how no idea is original and we're all Instagram copycats, well, that applies to landmarks too it seems.

Photography and design company Printique has been analysing Instagram hashtags and whittled down the data to show the 10 most well-known and well-photographed landmarks in the US.

Are there any surprises? We've got the list for you to have a peak at.

Unsurprisingly topping out our list of most Instagrammed US attractions is #timessquare.

The spot is not only considered to be America’s busiest commercial intersection but also one of the most visited areas too.

It's famous not only for being the most hashtagged but also for being visited by roughly 50 million people a year. With those numbers in mind, we're surprised it doesn't see more action on Instagram.

There's no doubt about it, the Grand Canyon is not only one of the most well-known landmarks in the US but it's also a spot of real natural beauty.

At 277 miles long and an average of 10 miles across, it's a massive wonder of the world and a real draw for the Instagram crowd.

According to the data, the Grand Canyon hashtag racked up over 358,000 images per year. Impressive.

Frankly, we're surprised to see the Brooklyn Bridge appearing above the Golden Gate Bridge on this list, but we'd imagine the sheer number of visitors to NYC each year accounts for some of this.

It's said that New York City hosts around 66 million tourists a year. Though obviously that's dropped of late, but still, the Brooklyn Bridge has some appeal.

With wonderful views of San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge is an appealing spot for a photo. The iconic bridge is instantly recognisable and even an amateur photographer can manage to get a brilliant photo of the area with ease.

The hashtag for this one has racked up 273,396 posts per year. We'd imagine that's just a drop in the Pacific ocean compared to the actual number of photos taken of the area.

The Empire State Building might be one of the most well-known skyscrapers in the US if not the world.

At 102 stories, it was the tallest building in the world from 1931 until 1970. Only to then be surpassed by the World Trade Center. One thing is for sure, it's popular. So say the 265,920 hashtags of it posted on Instagram.

Lady Liberty holds a special place in the heart of Americans across the land as she represents freedom. After all, she was gifted to the US as a memorial to the nation's independence.

At 305 feet tall, the Statue of Liberty is hard to miss and an icon that has been well photographed over the decades. Even more so with the rise of Instagram.

From manmade objects to more wonders of nature. There are plenty of areas in the US that appeal to tourists and locals alike.

Yosemite is a huge national park that measures 1,200 square miles and boasts valleys, meadows, wilderness areas and more. It's most well known for its waterfalls though and no doubt these account for most of the 125,699 photos posted on Instagram throughout the year.

Yellowstone National Park is even more impressive, spanning 3,468.4 square miles with beautiful lakes, canyons, rivers, and mountain ranges.

It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a real beauty spot. Well known for its many geothermal features including the Old Faithful geyser.

Yellowstone naturally offers up some easily Instragrammable spots and it's no wonder it's popular.

Located in Seattle, Washington, the Space Needle is an impressive landmark and feat of engineering. It's not only intriguing to the eye, but also built to last.

The Space Needle can withstand winds of up to 200 mph as well as earthquakes of up to 9.0 magnitude. The Needle's observation deck is a draw but the tower itself is highly photographable too.

Frankly, we're shocked to see the Hollywood sign so low down on this list of Instagrammed landmarks. Perhaps it's a bit too cliche for the platform?

Writing by Adrian Willings.