(Pocket-lint) - Instagram is adding a new section called 'your activity' that makes it easier to remove posts and previous interactions from the app.

Previously, users would have had to trawl through posts one by one but the new addition makes bulk deletion possible.

The new 'your activity' section will provide shortcuts to view past stories and timeline posts alongside likes and comments on other users' content.

You will also find options to review time spent in the app, search history, link clicks and activity such as username changes.

From there you will be able to bulk delete or bulk archive the content and interactions, as well as filter, sort and search the activity.

Instagram first previewed this new feature in December and stated that it is "particularly important for teens to more fully understand what information they've shared on Instagram."

The move comes after Instagram was the subject of investigations around the impact of the platform on the mental health of young people, particularly teenagers.

This could be seen as one of the ways that the social media giant is trying to improve safety and wellbeing on the app.

The update is rolling out now, and those with access will be able to find the new section by tapping the menu in the upper right corner of their profile.

Writing by Luke Baker.