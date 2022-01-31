This artist is re-creating modern logos with a medieval style and it's awesome

(Pocket-lint) - Ilya Denisov, aka Ilya Stallone, is a graphic designer with a passion for logos and branding. They've created some wonderful works by reimagining modern logos with Medieval styling.

Plenty of your favourite brands have been re-designed with middle age vibes and a wonderful art style like you've not seen in the modern age.

We've picked out a selection of our favourites, but we'd also highly recommend checking out their Instagram and Twitter accounts to see more too.

Ilya Stallone has spent time imagining what the logos of world-famous brands might look like if they were created during the Middle Ages.

In this one we see the Windows logo recreated with an ancient vibe. Windows (and its logo) have changed quite a lot since its first public release in 1985. Imagine what might have happened if it had been around centuries ago.

Audi originally started life back in 1899, so it certainly has a long history of motor vehicle manufacture.

What if the company was much older though? Perhaps with its logo emblazoned on horse and cart. Maybe this is what it might have looked like?

Burger King is actually relatively young in the grand scheme of things.

But if it had existed in the olden days perhaps with a name like that it might have had the royal seal or at least a lot more focus on regal branding.

Everyone can appreciate comfortable footwear and we're sure medieval folks had it rough when they were hunting for shoes.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Here the re-imagined Puma logo looks a bit shocked and malnourished and we love it. It seems like Puma did too as the company posted its own amusing reply to this logo.

In this re-imagined logo, it seems like YouTube originally started life as a theatrical company or a puppet show.

You could be cynical and suggest that the viewer is the puppet, even today, but it's still a great bit of art.

Artists have been painting self-portraits for a long, long time, so it's not hard to imagine Instagram existing before modern technology. But the images would have been on canvas rather than a phone screen.

Where doth one go for thou coffee? Starbucks logo is now seen its full, grotesque glory thanks to this medieval reimaging. The mermaid doesn't look very happy to be part of the corporate branding though.

The medieval edition of the Firefox logo is taking things quite literally, with a fox that's on fire. That fox understandably doesn't look to happy about it either.

Writing by Adrian Willings.