Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Instagram app news

New Instagram feature might let you customise your profile grid aesthetic

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash New Instagram feature might let you customise your profile grid aesthetic

- Is IG developing a grid reordering feature? Leaker says yes

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram is supposedly considering a new feature that will make it much easier for you to create a profile grid aesthetic. 

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi noticed that Instagram has been developing an "edit grid" feature that allows you to reorder the posts in your profile, rather than just let it show your posts in order of most recent. It's unclear from Paluzzi's post if the feature will need to be enabled under settings. 

The ability to customise the grid should be handy for users who like to do multi-post collages or for those who want to highlight an important post they've shared in the past. Artists, musicians, celebrities, and businesses alike would probably love the ability to customise their profile grid to suit their aesthetic or enhance their public image. But we can see regular users also enjoying the opportunity to showcase their best 'grams. 

Of course, Instagram itself hasn't confirmed whether it's truly making a grid-reordering feature, so Pocket-lint has contacted the company for a comment. We'd like to know if it's currently being tested among a small subset of users, such as Paluzzi, and if it will roll out more widely. 

In the meantime, if you'd like to know more about Instagram, how it works, plus tips and tricks, see our guides:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
103 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won't believe your eyes
103 of the worst Photoshop errors ever, you won't believe your eyes By Rik Henderson ·
New Instagram feature might let you customise your profile grid aesthetic
New Instagram feature might let you customise your profile grid aesthetic By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Amazon Prime Book Box for kids and how does it work?
What is Amazon Prime Book Box for kids and how does it work? By Maggie Tillman ·