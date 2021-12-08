Instagram Take a Break: How to turn the feature on or off

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has a feature called Take a Break, which is a tool designed to "help people make informed decisions about how they are spending their time" on the social platform.
Users who have been scrolling through Instagram for a certain amount of time will get a reminder pop up on their display to take a break.
Here's everything you need to know about Instagram's Take a Break feature, including how it works, how to turn it on or off and where is it available.
How does Instagram's Take a Break feature work?
Once setup, Instagram's Take a Break feature will alert you if you have been scrolling through the app for the period of time you have selected by suggesting you take a break.
You can choose to have the Take a Break feature off altogether, or you can choose to be alerted to take a break after 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes.
When you receive the Take a Break reminder, Instagram will offer some suggestions of other things you can do, such as take a few deep breaths, write down what you are thinking, listen to your favourite song or do something on your to-do list. The idea is that you take a moment to pause and reset. The reminder also gives you the option to set another reminder.
How to turn Instagram's Take a Break feature on or off
The Instgram Take a Break feature is in addition to the Daily Reminder Limit feature. To turn the Take a Break feature on or off, follow the steps below:
- Open the Instagram app
- Tap on the three lines in the top right corner
- Tap on Your Activity
- Select the Time tab at the top
- From here you will see the Take a Break feature and be able to turn it off or select your chosen duration
Where is the Instagram Take a Break feature available?
The Instagram Take a Break feature launched on 8 December 2021. It is currently available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. It will launch worldwide by early 2022.