Instagram Take a Break: How to turn the feature on or off

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has a feature called Take a Break, which is a tool designed to "help people make informed decisions about how they are spending their time" on the social platform.

Users who have been scrolling through Instagram for a certain amount of time will get a reminder pop up on their display to take a break.

Here's everything you need to know about Instagram's Take a Break feature, including how it works, how to turn it on or off and where is it available.

How does Instagram's Take a Break feature work?

Once setup, Instagram's Take a Break feature will alert you if you have been scrolling through the app for the period of time you have selected by suggesting you take a break.

You can choose to have the Take a Break feature off altogether, or you can choose to be alerted to take a break after 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes. 

When you receive the Take a Break reminder, Instagram will offer some suggestions of other things you can do, such as take a few deep breaths, write down what you are thinking, listen to your favourite song or do something on your to-do list. The idea is that you take a moment to pause and reset. The reminder also gives you the option to set another reminder.

How to turn Instagram's Take a Break feature on or off

The Instgram Take a Break feature is in addition to the Daily Reminder Limit feature. To turn the Take a Break feature on or off, follow the steps below:

  1. Open the Instagram app
  2. Tap on the three lines in the top right corner 
  3. Tap on Your Activity
  4. Select the Time tab at the top
  5. From here you will see the Take a Break feature and be able to turn it off or select your chosen duration

Where is the Instagram Take a Break feature available?

The Instagram Take a Break feature launched on 8 December 2021. It is currently available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. It will launch worldwide by early 2022.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 8 December 2021.
