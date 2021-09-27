Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Instagram halts development on its Instagram Kids app, citing public and parental concerns

Instagram halts development on its Instagram Kids app, citing public and parental concerns
(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has announced today that the company is temporarily ceasing development on the highly polarising 'Kids' version of the app, citing concerns from parents and other child advocate groups. 

In March, BuzzFeed first reported on the Facebook-owned company’s plans to develop an under-13 only variation of Instagram, which would be centred around parental oversight - determining who their child can follow, direct message, and more. However, following the rather damning report published by the Wall Street Journal last week, pressure mounted on the company to respond in some sort of meaningful way. 

In case you’re out of the loop, the gist of the WSJ report finds that the company is well-aware of the toxic nature of Instagram on its younger demographic - especially teenage girls. 

The findings point to a large portion of young users developing an increase in negative mental health traits following their introduction to the app, such as depression, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders, among others. 

Since word from the company first sprung that a child-only version would be made available soon, the majority of parents, lawmakers, and other child safety groups vehemently rejected the idea, citing distrust of the Silicon Valley firm to actually do it justice. 

One journalist on Twitter writes, 

And here is Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri discussing the decision in a some-ten tweet long thread, which you can read in full here

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 27 September 2021.
