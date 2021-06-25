You could soon post to Instagram through desktop

(Pocket-lint) - Instagram is reportedly testing long-requested functionality for its desktop version.

While you have been able to view Instagram posts through a desktop browser, you cannot post to your feed. However, this could soon change.

"We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Christine Pai of Instagram-owner Facebook (via Bloomberg).

"To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Screengrabs of the trial were subsequenty posted by social media expert Matt Navarra on his Twitter feed.

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

The in-browser experience offers many of the same features as mobile: aspect ratio, filters and basic editing tools. There's no word yet on which browsers are compatibe, if not all of them.

Sadly, not everyone can access the trial at present. However, if successful, Instagram could roll it out soon as those who do have access have received this message: "Now you can create and share posts directly from your computer."

That sounds like it's a feature Facebook intends to implement on a wider scale. Then, you won't be able to escape those cheeky posts no matter where you are.

Writing by Rik Henderson.