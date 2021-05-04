(Pocket-lint) - Instagram has updated with a new sticker option for Stories: Captions. The captions sticker can automatically transcribe speech in your Instagram videos. Here's what you need to know about it, including how it works.

Captions have been available in IGTV and the Threads app, and now, Instagram is adding them to Stories and Reels to make them more inclusive. There are two ways to caption your Stories. The easiest way is by using the new captions sticker.

When you share a photo or video to your story from the Instagram mobile app, you can add stickers by tapping the Sticker icon at the top. From there, you can add the new captions sticker to automatically transcribe your video's audio. You can then tap the transcript to edit the colour (by tapping the colour picker at the top) or the font (by tapping the options at the bottom). You can also tap the transcript to correct spelling and punctuation issues.

You can also turn on automatic video captions for your Stories via a settings toggle in the Instagram mobile app. To turn on automatic video captions for your story, tap the ... icon in the bottom right, tap Story Settings, scroll down to Accessibility, and turn on Auto-Generated Captions.

According to The Verge, Instagram's new captions sticker is only available at launch in “English and English-speaking countries”. It will eventually roll out to other languages and countries.

Instagram will also begin testing automated captions in Reels soon.

