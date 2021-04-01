(Pocket-lint) - Facebook-owned Instagram is introducing a Remix feature for Reels. It copies an incredibly popular TikTok feature: Duets.

Duets basically allow TikTik users to create new videos that showcase another existing video on the platform, with both videos appearing side by side on the screen. This means users can effectively reply to other videos with their own videos - which then can be shared publicly.

Got it? Now, here's where this may get confusing.

Instagram offers an in-app TikTok clone called Reels. It allows Instagram users to create 15-second video clips set to music, and then those clips can be shared to their stories, feed, and the Reels tab on their profile. Instagram Reels already copies TikTok in several ways, but now, it has a Duets-like feature in the form of Remix. Here's how to remix a Reel.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 1 April 2021

Instagram users can now “remix” a reel. That means users can upload a video next to another user’s video - effectively showing the two videos side by side. To remix a reel, tap the three-dot menu on a reel and select “Remix this Reel". You can then record your reel or upload a pre-recorded clip. You can also control the volume for the original audio and your recorded audio and add a voiceover.

Tap the three-dot menu on iPhone or Android at the bottom of the reel. Tap Remix This Reel Record your reel. The original reel will appear on the left while you record. When you share a remix, it’ll show: Your Instagram username and Remix with [original creator’s username].

Anyone can tap a username to watch the original reel or create their own remix.

You can remix your own reel, but you can’t remix a reel that’s already a remix or reels that the creator doesn’t allow remixes on. New reels will have remixes enabled automatically, but if you have an old reel that you want people to remix, you can turn that on by tapping that three-dot menu on the video and selecting “Enable Remixing". To turn off remixing on all reels, dive into profile settings.

More on how to use it pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

Check out Instagram's support hub for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.