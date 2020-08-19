Instagram is rolling out QR codes worldwide, here's how to access yours and scan others

(Pocket-lint) - Following an initial trial in Japan, Instagram is now rolling out its QR code feature worldwide, replacing the Snapchat-style Nametag.

Users with the updated app can generate a QR code for other Instagram users to scan and immediately take them to that specific profile. It's a quick and easy way to follow and share details.

If, for instance, you have a small business with an Instagram account, you can generate your code, print it out and make it easy for customers to follow you.

The process for generating your code is really simple and only requires a few steps. To get to your QR code follow the process below:

Launch Instagram and go to your profile Tap the three-line menu settings icon Tap 'QR Code'

While the screens are arranged differently for iOS and Android users, the process is exactly the same. If 'QR Code' doesn't appear in this menu, you don't have the update yet.

Once you're on your QR Code screen you can direct your friends/contacts to scan it by following the same process and tapping the 'Scan QR Code' icon at the bottom of the QR Code screen.

Although you may not have the updated app just yet, it is currently rolling out, so it won't be long before you get access.

Writing by Cam Bunton.