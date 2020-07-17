Facebook-owned Instagram wants to launch a feature, called Reels, which will bring a trendy, short-form musical video format to the Instagram mobile app. In other words, it is readying a TikTok clone, and it might launch in the US soon.

With Instagram Reels, a new feature coming to Instagram, you can record and edit 15-second video clips. You can then add music to your video creation or even use audio from another person’s video. TikTok offers both these capabilities and helped popularise their use in short-form musical content.

Instagram, like Facebook, is no stranger to copying popular apps and features from others. Its Stories feature, for instance, is a Snapchat clone. It sounds like Instagram Reels will actually live inside of Instagram Stories and possibly the Explore tab, and creators will be able to add their Reels to their profile. Pocket-lint hasn't had a chance to test the feature yet, but when we do, we'll provide you with a thorough breakdown of how the feature works.

NBC News said Instagram will also add a new Reels tab, too, so you'll be able to mindlessly and endlessly scrolling scroll through a feed of them, like TikTok.

TikTok has had explosive success this past year, with a billion active users every month at present. Facebook clearly wants to capture some of that audience. It already tried with an app called Lasso, which failed. Perhaps, a feature via Instagram might do better. Plus, the White House is mounting political pressure against TikTok in the US, with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealing it plans to at taking action against TikTok within "weeks".

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also recently hinted at a potential ban of TikTok.

Instagram told TechCrunch the feature will launch in the US in "early" August 2020. It's already available in a few countries, including India and Brazil.

NBC News has claimed Instagram Reels will expand to more than 50 other countries around the globe sometime this summer.