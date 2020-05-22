Stunning images that reveal how Instagrammers fake their own reality

We probably all know that, to some degree, most people's Instagram feeds are an edited version of their lives. Whether they only post the chic new outfits they buy or exclusively show off the amazing holidays they're able to go on, people are rarely truly honest about their lives on the social media platform.

In fact, some Instagram influencers and photographers have become adept at making things look just a heck of a lot better than they actually are.

That's where Geo Leon comes in - this amazing Instagram feed is like a dose of reality. It shows off amazing influencer-style shots, but then actually shows you how they were taken.

It's not punching down, either - the shots are more about learning how to take advantage yourself than about making people feel bad for blurring the truth. We've gathered some of the account's best comparisons for your entertainment, right here.

This image is a great introduction to what many of the ones to come will show - that just because an image has a saturated colour palette and looks like it must have been taken at an amazing location doesn't make any of that true. As you can see, sometimes it's the side of a hill.

Similarly, flowers are beautiful props, and can be creatively used like in this image to make a great composition. Equally, though, they don't just grow any old place, so when people find a particularly striking patch they're going to try to use it even if it's just next to some random pavement.

The blending work in the background of this image, and its simplified colour palette, have given it a clearly deliberate anime look, but even with the obvious editing that's detectable in the photo you might not assume that it was being taken in a park.

Even a blurred background like this one can hint at a location that's a heck of a lot more impressive than a rural cycle lane, while the touch-ups to the colour of the sky make it look otherworldly. Still, golden hour is golden hour wherever you are.

You might not clock it straight away, but there's more than just a few edits going on here - a bit of airbrushing and smoothing is one thing, but floating pigtails are quite another! Never mind that the shoot appears to have taken place in random scrubland.

We love this example - it's probably the ultimate in taking advantage of your environment. A patch of flowers in some grass by a parking lot becomes a romantic backdrop that you'd forgive people for assuming was in the Swiss Alps.

Those of us who haven't managed to get out to the likes of Death Valley or other rocky national parks in the US might not realise that in many lighting conditions the rocks aren't quite as orange as we might expect. That's partly down to photographers upping the saturation on them so that washed-out rocks become as vivid as we want them to be.

We're not sure exactly what's going on here, but we really like how the behind-the-scenes shot makes it clear just how disconcerting this must have been for the model posing - very literally blinded. It's also interesting how the flowers behind him have gone from purple to pinkish red.

This is on of the few comparisons in our list where the behind-the-scenes shot still looks really moody and edgy, with that ring-light doing wonders. There's nothing a bit of harsh lighting and coloured LEDs can't accomplish, basically.

The bit of this composition which stands out in contrast is those powerlines way off in the distance in the behind-the-scenes shot. That's the sort of detail which kills off a fun themed shoot, so it's no wonder they're carefully cropped and edited out.

This shot, meanwhile, is a timely reminder that for all we poke fun at some editing and changes, there's still a huge degree of technique and planning that goes into all of these shots. Not least in this case, where a refracting lens is shot through to achieve that great kaleidoscopic perspective.

Being a model seems pretty good fun a lot of the time, especially if you hit the big time - but there are also going to be days when your creative photographer wants to daub you in paint powder, ruining a nice white turtleneck no less. Still, with Geo Leon you can at least be confident that the outcome will be something nice to look at.

This image isn't as heavily edited as some of the others we've looked at, but it's still successfully transformed a scruffy backyard into a wonderland blurred in the background, while those creepy drips from the rose are an unsettling touch.

Dialling up the red to the max, this image shows how using dust in your scenes can give you a platform to create really inspiring final products, with the right editing. An interesting outfit and prop becomes a really memorable image with the right treatment.

Sometimes a fun image involves an outfit or costume that you frankly wouldn't want to walk out on the street in, like this combination of cellophane and what look like little adhesive pearl dots. It might be questionable fashion, but the final shot is like something out a science fiction opus.

Even a simple foil and metal flower heart can be part of a unique final shot if you use it right, even if you're just quickly shooting on what we're pretty much certain is the beachside at Venice Beach.

Editing is well and good, but if you want a shot like this there's a good chance that you're simply going to have to carefully balance some hats - unless you've got a whole load of superglue to play with, or a sewing machine.

There are two big strands to pull at in this image - firstly, all the editing in the world will still need a compliant and well-behaved cat if you decide to shoot with a feline friend. Secondly, a sunny day in California is no obstruction if you need some Christmassy shots, as this final product demonstrates.

Some things are just too difficult to arrange without a little help, though, as our final image shows - if you need a thin record balanced carefully, you might just have to have someone hold it there, and edit them out. It's laborious, but could get you a fun final picture.