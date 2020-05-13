How to bulk delete comments and block several users on Instagram

Instagram is introducing several new features designed to curb cyberbullying on the platform, including a new bulk comment deletion tool.

That's right. It's adding the ability to delete up to 25 comments at once. Users can also block or restrict multiple accounts at once. Instagram has been testing these features and said they help people with many followers maintain a “positive environment". Just tap on a comment and then the dotted icon. You can select Manage Comments or More Options to delete comments or block accounts, respectively, in bulk.

Users are also getting the ability to control who can tag or mention them in a post, comment, caption, or story. They can choose everyone, people they follow, or no one. This feature is available from the privacy settings section. Again, it is mostly something people with large followings may wish to use, especially if they suffer from frequent online bullying, though that could affect anyone.

Finally, Instagram is testing pinned comments, which will allow you to literally pin comments to the top of a post. People can pin multiple comments; it's supposed to give users the ability to highlight positive reactions to their content.

