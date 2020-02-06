Instagram has a new feature that essentially lets you filter the accounts you’re following by “Most shown in feed” or “Least interacted with".

The point of this is to give you the ability to better customise your Instagram feed - simply by making it easier for you to see which accounts you follow and love or hate, and it makes it easier for you to decide whether you should continue following them. Here's how it works.

Open the latest version of the Instagram mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone. From the menu bar running across the app, select the Profile icon to access your profile, and then go to the Following tab on your profile. From here, you can see which accounts you follow.

On the Following screen, you'll notice a Categories section. Select Most Show in Feed (it should also tell you how many accounts are in this particular category), and then review the accounts with the most posts in your feed over the last 90 days. You will see buttons to manage your follow status, or you can select more (...) next to an account to manage its notifications or to mute it.

On the Following screen, you'll notice a Categories section. Select Least interacted with (it should also tell you how many accounts are in this particular category), and then review the accounts you've interacted the least with in the last 90 days. You will see buttons to manage your follow status, or you can select more (...) next to an account to manage its notifications or to mute it.

Note: "Interacted with" means likes on posts or you reacting to their stories.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

Instagram is basically making it easier to manage the accounts you follow so that they best represent your current interests and relationships.

Instagram's new feature is rolling out now as part of an app update. Pocket-lint has already played with it on an iPhone.