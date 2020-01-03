There are a few filters trending on Instagram, and none of them are easy to find. But we figured out how to get them. If you want to see which Disney or Pokemon or Harry Potter character you are, here's what you need to do.

Instagram has long offered augmented reality filters, even user-created ones. Filters are effects that augment a user's face and or surroundings during a video recording. At the moment, three user-created Instagram filters are making headlines and going viral on social media. They're called the "Which Disney character are you?", "What Pokemon are you?", and "Which Harry Potter character are you?" filters.

Without any user input, these filters essentially serve up a Disney character or Pokemon or Harry Potter character. They're meaningless, of course, in determining who you really are, but over the past couple weeks, they've inundated social media feeds - not just on Instagram, either. Some users are cross-posting their results, complete with their live reactions, to TikTok and Twitter and Facebook and elsewhere.

updated my Instagram so I could try this disney filter pic.twitter.com/05GVdAWRNq — mo (@morgan_clemens) December 29, 2019

Instead of making an online quiz for you to try, Instagram user @arnopartissimo made a filter you can simply open in Instagram to find your inner Disney character. The actual filter cycles through just about every Disney prince, princess, and villain before landing on a random character, like Mulan, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid. And you can record the entire experience and share it for others to see.

There are multiple ways to access this filter. Here is one way:

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Go to @arnopartissimo's profile. You may need to briefly follow them. Tap the "Which Disney character are you?" filter pinned to their profile. It'll be saved either as a highlight or under effects on their profile. Alternatively, you can easily access their filter from here on a mobile device. Once you find and open the filter, tap its name (next to the user's name at the top). Tap "Try it" from the menu that appears. With the camera facing you, press the record button when you see the filter appear. Wait for it to scan your face and automatically pick a Disney character. Stop recording when you desire.

Matt and I did the Pokémon filter on Instagram, this is rigged. pic.twitter.com/pkdln4yor7 — JINGLEjangle (@chomprawrmoo) December 29, 2019

The Pokemon filter, created by Instagram user @hughesp1, works just like the Disney one: You pose for a recorded video while a slot machine-like effect spins over their head and a not-very-scientific algorithm guesses which Pokemon is most like you. The Pokemon filter seems to only include the 150 pokemon from the Indigo League series. But all your favourites should be there, including Pikachu and Charmander.

There are multiple ways to access this filter. Here is one way:

Open up the Instagram app on your phone. Go to @hughesp1's profile. You may need to briefly follow them. Tap the "Which Pokemon are you?" filter pinned to their profile. It'll be saved either as a highlight or under effects on their profile. Alternatively, you can easily access their filter from here on a mobile device. Once you find and open the filter, tap its name (next to the user's name at the top). Tap "Try it" from the menu that appears. With the camera facing you, press the record button when you see the filter appear. Wait for it to scan your face and automatically pick a Pokemon character. Stop recording when you desire.

please enjoy this video of my mom struggling to use the Harry Potter filter on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JgOYMLjWIE — becco (@becccajane) December 31, 2019

The Harry Potter filter by @syilers is like the Disney and Pokemon ones, but it will reveal who you are from the Wizarding World. It's completely random, so no worries if you're Voldemort. It includes everyone from The Boy Who Lived to Ron, Hermione, and others.

There are multiple ways to access this filter. Here is one way:

Open up the Instagram app on your phone. Go to @syilers' profile. You may need to briefly follow them. Tap the "Harry Potter test" filter pinned to their profile. It'll be saved either as a highlight or under effects on their profile. Once you find and open the filter, tap its name (next to the user's name at the top). Tap "Try it" from the menu that appears. With the camera facing you, press the record button when you see the filter appear. Wait for it to scan your face, then tap the Hogwarts animation, and it'll pick a Harry Potter character. Stop recording when you desire.

Pro tip: You can also save these filters to your filter options for Stories. Instead of tapping "Try it" in the filter's menu, just press the download button in the bottom corner to download the filter. The filter will then appear as an option for the next time you post an Instagram Story.