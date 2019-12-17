Instagram has added a new feature. But you have to dig a bit to find it. Once you do, it'll give you another new creative way to tell a story.

Instagram has updated Instagram Stories with the ability to post multiple photos in one frame or on one screen. See the example below:

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another.



With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

This is a simple feature that works with up to six photos. Previously, you'd have to use a third-party app or a hack (copy a photo from a gallery and paste it in a text box) to achieve the same effect. Now, it can be done without leaving Instagram and with a few simple taps.

Open Instagram (make sure you're running the latest version). On the home screen, tap Your Story to create a story. From the bottom, slide from the default Normal to the new Layout option. Select which sort of layout you'd like. Notice they look like collages. Add your media, and then when you're done, send it to your Story or to friends.

Instagram's new Layout feature is launching globally for all Instagram Stories users from 17 December.

