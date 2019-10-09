  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Instagram app news

Coleen Rooney blows up the internet with Rebekah Vardy Twitter revelation

|
Pocket-lint Coleen Rooney blows up the internet with Rebekah Vardy Twitter revelation
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

You might not know who Coleen Rooney is - or Rebekah Vardy come to that - but the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney has blown up the internet with a single tweet.

For those who aren't aware, the Rooneys are regularly hounded by the UK national press for salacious stories and gossip. Some newspapers will do anything to get hold of stories about them both. Including employing a close friend to spill the beans.

However, that practice has backfired on both The Sun and, allegedly, fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy, former friend of Coleen.

Someone had been leaking Mrs Rooney's private Instagram posts to the paper, which lead to Mrs Rooney undertaking a clever piece of online detective work to find out who. Which included seeding false, often ludicrous stories that The Sun ended up publishing.

In a tweet posted today under her Twitter name of @ColeenRoo, she explained how, through blocking friends' accounts from reading specific Instagram posts, she found who she believes to be the culprit: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories," she wrote.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's........ Rebekah Vardy's account."

The backlash has exploded on Twitter, with often hilarious effect. Here are some of our favourites we've found so far.

And one that particularly made us chuckle, posted by TV star and producer, Richard Osman...

Rebekah Vardy has responded on Instagram disputing the allegations, claiming "various people" have had access to her Instagram account and that she's "not being funny" as she doesn't need the money.

The plot thickens.

Videoproc VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".

PopularIn Apps
Where has Find My Friends gone in iOS 13 and how do I track my friends?
How to turn on Instagram's new dark mode
Instagram suddenly drops its Following tab that shows posts your friends liked
What is Google Assistant and what can it do?
Coleen Rooney blows up the internet with Rebekah Vardy Twitter revelation
Instagram is rolling out a new Story camera with interactive stickers and more