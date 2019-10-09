You might not know who Coleen Rooney is - or Rebekah Vardy come to that - but the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney has blown up the internet with a single tweet.

For those who aren't aware, the Rooneys are regularly hounded by the UK national press for salacious stories and gossip. Some newspapers will do anything to get hold of stories about them both. Including employing a close friend to spill the beans.

However, that practice has backfired on both The Sun and, allegedly, fellow footballer's wife Rebekah Vardy, former friend of Coleen.

Someone had been leaking Mrs Rooney's private Instagram posts to the paper, which lead to Mrs Rooney undertaking a clever piece of online detective work to find out who. Which included seeding false, often ludicrous stories that The Sun ended up publishing.

In a tweet posted today under her Twitter name of @ColeenRoo, she explained how, through blocking friends' accounts from reading specific Instagram posts, she found who she believes to be the culprit: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories," she wrote.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's........ Rebekah Vardy's account."

The backlash has exploded on Twitter, with often hilarious effect. Here are some of our favourites we've found so far.

Rebekah Vardy had the right to be interviewed by a WAG at least one rank senior pic.twitter.com/XkKieOLBIq — Rob Fuller (@robfuller91) October 9, 2019

brb just going into every single bookshop and adding "it's........... rebekah vardy's account" to the ending of every single novel they have in stock — a scary ghost (@beccadeltest) October 9, 2019

Martin Tyler:



"It's Coleen Rooney vs. Rebekah Vardy on Wednesday Morning Football... AND IT'S LIVE !" pic.twitter.com/HrNCJSGyom — Claude Wu (@claudewuAFC) October 9, 2019

The Sun is currently racing to delete the 'fake stories' Coleen Rooney invented, that Rebekah Vardy allegedly sold. pic.twitter.com/obNYDhfxtV — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) October 9, 2019

And one that particularly made us chuckle, posted by TV star and producer, Richard Osman...

I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2019

Rebekah Vardy has responded on Instagram disputing the allegations, claiming "various people" have had access to her Instagram account and that she's "not being funny" as she doesn't need the money.

The plot thickens.

