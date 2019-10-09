Instagram is now becoming even more like Snapchat with updates to the camera that include a "create" mode with new interactive stickers.

Today, the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the rollout of a new camera design for the app.

We're rolling out a new camera design today — easier to browse effects, a dedicated create mode for stickers and more! Hope you'all like it... pic.twitter.com/NLpsTNGXDL — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) 8 October 2019

This change apparently includes an updated camera that will make it easier to browse through various effects, filters and stickers.

These new features are live now and even include the ability to use a GIF image in your Stories, which is pretty nifty. This allows you to search for appropriate GIFs and tile them in the background of your post to make things even more entertaining.

Perhaps more interesting though is the fact that within the create mode there's also an "On This Day" button that can help you generate posts from a specific day from previous years. TechCrunch reports that this is a randomised feature that will show different posts from different years. If you don't like the one you see you can roll the dice to swap it for another.

Of course, the "On This Day" idea is hardly a new idea but it should make it easier for users to share interesting things and make a play on nostalgia too.

