The Instagram mobile app has been given the dark mode treatment.

Dark modes have become very popular in recent years, thanks to their ability to blacken interfaces, thereby reducing any strain on your eyes and simultaneously saving your device's battery life. As a result, companies like Google and Apple have begun to release system-wide dark modes across their operating systems, and even app developers are updating their apps with support for dark modes.

In this case, Instagram has updated its app so that it can leverage the new native dark mode support in iOS 13. Here's how to get it.

If you already use iOS 13 and have dark mode turned on at the system level, the Instagram app will auto-adjust to dark mode.

Make sure you're running iOS 13 on your iPhone. Learn how to get it here. Open Settings on your device, then go to Display and Brightness, and tap Dark. Install the Instagram app (or update it to the latest version) on your device and open it. Instagram will, by default, automatically respond to your device's system setting.

There's nothing else you need to do!

Dark mode support is reportedly now rolling out to the Instagram iOS app, so make sure you're running the latest version of that app.

There's no word yet on when it's coming to Android.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".