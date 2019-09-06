Pietro Cataudella is an incredibly talented artist with not only an ability to create impressive sketches but an eye for changing our perspective too

Pietro Cataudella is an incredibly talented artist with not only the ability to create impressive sketches, but an eye for changing our perspective of the world too.

He takes photos of real-world locations and blends in some impressive sketches in a way that'll have your jawdropping, your lips curling into a smile or simply have you scratching your head wondering how he does it.

The works of art appear on his website, his Instagram account and Facebook too. So if you enjoy what you see in this gallery be sure to follow him to see more in future. We've collected some of our favourites for you to enjoy.

Forest fires vs Bambi

@citylivesketch

Forest fires are obviously a real threat to the planet. This image strikes this home in an unusual way.

It was created to highlight the terrible fires in the Amazon and shows the danger to wildlife as well as the environment.

Dog walkers

@citylivesketch

We often get this feeling when walking our own dogs too. Tied up in the lead or wrapped up in the lead of other people.

We are impressed with Pietro Cataudella's ability to spot real-world situations and places to work his magic on. Some careful positioning and a new perspective are created, this one showing cartoon characters in our real world.

A dragon at the city walls

@citylivesketch

This image is taken near the ancient walls of Pisa, Italy and inspired by the last season of Game of Thrones.

A hand-drawn dragon attacks the walls and no doubt gives the city occupants an unwelcome fright. Another classic and impressively drawn sketch.

Jaguar unleashed

@citylivesketch

This one was actually part of a paid partnership with Jaguar, but shows another brilliant use of the artist's talent.

The car looks as though it's leaping out of the notebook and smashing through the pages as it splashes through the puddles. We love that it looks like it's both moving and standing still at the same time.

A bridge to a cartoon world

@citylivesketch

Pietro Cataudella clearly has a brilliant imagination. He certainly has a talent for conjuring up amazing visions from even the simplest surroundings.

This one appears to show a bridge crossing over into a different reality, with our world on one side and a cartoon universe on the other.

A church with roots

@citylivesketch

We love that Pietro Cataudella's imagination seems to lend roots to builds in place of foundations.

As if these ancient buildings have sprung up from the ground, nurtured by the world but withered and worn by time.

Building or boat?

@citylivesketch

Some of these sketches really get us using our imagination. What if buildings could float and double as a boat?

Imagine a floating hotel or office building. What a view you'd have from your window, though we'd imagine things might get a bit choppy. Sure you could live in a houseboat or take a trip on a cruise ship, but what if skyscrapers had sails?

Building or birds nest?

@citylivesketch

This sketch is both impressive and terrifying. A twist of perspective and some clever artistry and we're faced with enormous birds who'd likely be large enough to rule the world if they wanted.

Black hole doughnut

@citylivesketch

We enjoyed Homer making an appearance back when the first black hole image made an appearance and the internet was awash with memes. This sketch version is even more delicious.

The leaning chocolate fountain of Pisa

@citylivesketch

How many clichéd tourist photos of the leaning tower of Pisa have you seen?

They're dull and certainly not as tasty as this one. Sketch skills and an eye for the delightful too.

Paper boat

@citylivesketch

We're not sure how well a paper boat would float, nor how pleased you should be if you saw it show up to rescue you from a desert island.

But if you dispel your disbelief and just enjoy the vision Pietro Cataudella has created then you're bound to be as impressed as we are.

Tower Bridge

@citylivesketch

With foundations like these, it's unlikely that London's Tower Bridge will ever fall down.

The impressive bridge was originally constructed in 1886 and this is a great homage to the historic landmark.

Views of Florence

@citylivesketch

There's no denying that Florence has some impressive views.

A wonderful Cityscape packed full of history. But just when you thought the sights couldn't get any more impressive, along comes the master of the sketch.

The Eiffel Tower

@citylivesketch

With a bit of sketching magic, the Eiffel Tower suddenly looks both wonderful and wonky.

From this position, it looks like it's leaning like the Tower of Pisa. We're impressed with this artist's ability to add a new dash of perspective with the simple flick of his pen or pencil.

The Colosseum

@citylivesketch

A lot of these sketches are incredibly detailed, intricate and so cleverly done it's easy to overlook the quality of the work as you're busy admiring the results.

Like this sketch of the Colosseum, with perfect positioned arches lining up magnificently with the real thing.

Rabbit out of a tower

@citylivesketch

You've heard the one about pulling the rabbit out of a hat, but what about pulling a giant rabbit out of a tower?

We like that this master of the sketch has more than one idea for the same locations. Certainly another unusual tourist photo from the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Eat your greens

@citylivesketch

Popeye would sure be pleased with this amount of spinach.

The web slinger

@citylivesketch

Spiderman, Spiderman, does whatever a spider man. Can he swing, from a bridge? According to this artist, yes he can. Whoooooooa, he is the Spiderman.

Notre-Dame de Paris

@citylivesketch

If you're visiting Paris, then it's pretty much a requirement that you visit the Notre-Dame de Paris.

But not one for boring, run-of-the-mill tourist snaps, Pietro Cataudella crafted something much more impressive. The result is a brilliant 3D sketch that we can all admire.

Basilica di S. Maria della Salute

@citylivesketch

Another masterful 3D style sketch, this time from Italy.

Here Pietro Cataudella has created a really interesting vision with an intricate and detailed sketch of the famous landmark. As beautiful as it is impressive.