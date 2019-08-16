Instagram is testing new features including revamping Boomerang and more

According to code researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Instagram appears to be working on a few different changes to its app with new features coming for Boomerang.

Diving into the code of Instagram's Android app, the super sleuth discovered some unreleased features that the company might be working on. These include minor changes to the interface such as icon enhancements but also potentially more interesting updates to Boomerang.

It seems that Instagram is testing different modes for Boomerang that includes tweaks to the way it works. New modes are set to include:

Classic – The classic Boomerang we all know and love

Hold – Pauses at the end of each loop

Dynamic – Wiggles at the end of each loop

Slowmo – Just like Classic, but slower

Duo – Slightly slower than Classic, but not much else

Duo mode 2 – Slightly faster than classic

Jane Manchun Wong has created a web-based demo so you can see what these enhancements might look like.

As well as these enhancements, it seems that Instagram is also looking at other changes, such as the ability to share comments from posts. New Layouts are coming to Stories and you might be able to filter notifications as well.

This is speculation at this point of course, but shows Instagram is constantly working on improving its app and the service. It comes after official new features being launched including giving the ability to anyone to build their own AR effects with Spark AR. What do you think? Are you excited for the changes?