Facebook is now making it possible for you to create your own augmented reality effects for your Instagram posts.

The company previously mentioned it was planning on giving Instagram users the ability to create their own AR effects during the Facebook F8 conference this year. Now that ability is rolling out to the public.

13 August 2019

From today, any Instagram user can create their own Spark AR effects to add to their posts.

To get started, you simply need to download the Spark AR Studio for free on either Windows or Mac. The company says that creating filters is simple and easy to do, thanks to drag-and-drop functionality. You can even find some inspiration to get you started.

Created filters can easily be shared on Instagram and will be tagged with the original creator's name, helping give full credit if/when the filter goes viral.

The less creative among us will be able to discover new effects too. There's a new Effect Gallery, that you can find by selecting the "Browse Effects" option at the end of your effects tray in the Instagram Camera or Stories.

This gallery includes special AR effects from creators and makes it easy for you to discover unique effects too.

Of course, Instagram isn't the first platform to allow users to create their own filters or effects. Snapchat did something similar last year. Though it is good to see Spark AR coming out of beta and should mean more creativity on the platform.