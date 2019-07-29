This artist re-imagines famous artists and icons as modern influencers

One fantastic Instagrammer has put their special talents to good use by creating images showing what life might be like if iconic classical artists or subjects might look like if they were modern-day influencers.

From Mona Lisa browsing a record store to Van Gogh rolling through the streets on a skateboard, Untitled Save has it all. We've got a selection of the best to give you a reason to follow.

Nothing much to see here, just Pablo Picasso rocking what looks like a 3D printed gun and a Champion hoodie. Because why not?

Salvador Dalí was a man of many talents - an artist who turned his hand at painting, drawing, sculpting, writing and more. He was also an eccentric with a talent for pulling off attention-grabbing stunts. Add to that the fact he embraced both anarchism and communism and it's not too hard to imagine him as a modern-day influencer.

Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter who thrived in the early 1900s and was known for her many portraits and self-portraits. It seems perfectly fitting for her to be on Instagram bashing out selfies, but at least with an artistic vibe.

We love this imagining from Untitled Save - seeing two classic icons of art transformed into a single image. Mona Lisa is obviously the classically beautiful image anyway, seeing her getting cuddly with Van Gogh is certainly intriguing.

Van Gogh might have been mostly unsuccessful as an artist during his lifetime but we bet he'd have made more waves with access to social media. Here he is, tearing up the streets on his favourite board.

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa has no doubt mesmerised a fair few people over the centuries since she appeared on canvas. Would she reach more people or be any more well-known if she had an Instagram account? Probably not. But we'd certainly see more of her.

If the King of Pop hadn't died in 2009, what would his personal profile be like now? Would he still be a big deal? Would he be topping out the most followed Instagrammers of all time? What would he be up to online?

As fun as it is seeing Dalí rocking denim and sporting his magnificent moustache, it would be far cooler to see him with some artwork. Even if it was raising an eyebrow when coming across some in the real world.

Marilyn Monroe was an iconic legend. The quintessential blonde bombshell and incredibly popular sex symbol of the 50s and 60s. How would she fare in modern society and what would her social media account look like? We'd certainly like to know. Untitled Save imagines her to be understated and oozing modern cool.

Andy Warhol was a leading artist in the visual art movement and is well-known for his works in pop art. The soup can might be his most well-known image, this hilarious vision of him as an influencer sees him wearing a t-shirt with his own art emblazoned on it.

You might not recognise his face, but this is Gustav Klimt. An Austrian symbolist painter who was primarily known for painting the female form and perhaps most well-known for The Kiss. We wonder how he would have lived his life in the modern age.

We love the idea of classic and iconic paintings and works of art coming to life - subjects suddenly in human form living normal lives. Here the girl with the pearl earring by Johannes Vermeer is seen casually chilling out in Porto. We wonder what she'd think of the world several hundred years after being painted.