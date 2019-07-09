Instagram is introducing two new features to help curb cyber bullying.

The company admitted it can "do more to prevent bullying from happening", so its new tools will help users respond to bullying on Instagram. The first feature uses AI to flag comments considered offensive. Interestingly, the commenters themselves will be asked, “Are you sure you want to post this?” - and they'll be shown an option button to “undo” their comment.

"From early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect," explained Instagram in a blog post. "This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment and prevents the recipient from receiving the harmful comment notification."

The second feature - which Instagram will start testing soon, whereas the other one is now rolling out - is the ability to “restrict” users. Once you restrict someone, comments on your posts from that person will only be visible to them. Restricted people also won’t be able to see when you’re active on Instagram or when you’ve read their direct messages, Instagram said.

According to Instagram, it heard from young people they’re reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully for fear of escalating the situation, especially if they see or hear from their bully in real life. So, it created this feature, which provides users with more control over their Instagram experience, but "without notifying someone who may be targeting them".

Instagram first teased these features at Facebook’s F8 developer conference in April. For more details, check out Instagram's help hub.