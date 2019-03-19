  1. Home
What is Instagram Checkout and which retailers support it?

- Now you can easily shop directly in IG!

Instagram has finally transformed into a one-stop shop, literally.

With a new feature, called Instagram Checkout, you can now buy products from retailers without ever leaving the Instagram app. So, when you find a product you want, you can checkout and get it delivered to your home with just a few taps.

InstagramGallery image 1

What is Instagram Checkout?

It is Instagram's latest feature that lets you browse, shop, and pay for items sold by retailers directly within the Instagram app.

InstagramLead image 1

How does Instagram Checkout work?

When see a product in a supported brand’s post, you can tap it to see pricing information. You will also see a “Checkout on Instagram” button on the product page. Tap the button to select from various custom options, such as size or color, then you’ll proceed to payment without leaving Instagram. You’ll only need to enter your name, email, and billing and shipping info the first time you checkout.

To checkout on Instagram:

  1. Tap any post with a Shopping bag icon.
  2. Tap again to reveal the item name and price.
  3. Tap any price tag to see product details and if Instagram checkout is available.
  4. Select the options for the product you want to buy.
  5. Tap Checkout on Instagram.
  6. If it's your first time checking out on Instagram, enter your contact information, delivery info, and your card or PayPal info.
  7. Review your order details, and then tap Place Order.

Once your first order is complete, your information will be saved. You can see all of your orders in your Order History.

Set your PIN

Once you place your order, you'll see the option to create a PIN for future orders. You can also set or change your PIN in Settings.

  1. Tap your Profile (person).
  2. Tap the menu (three lines).
  3. Tap Settings (gear cog).
  4. Tap Payments (card).
  5. Tap Security PIN.
  6. Follow on-screen instructions to set your PIN.
InstagramGallery image 3

Can you cancel orders?

Yes. Here's how:

  1. Go to your Orders page.
  2. Tap the order you want to cancel.
  3. Scroll down and tap Cancellations.
  4. Select a reason and tap Cancel Order.

Can you return orders?

If it's too late to cancel your order, you may return it within 30 days. Go here for more information about that process.

InstagramGallery image 5

Where do you find tracking information?

You’ll receive notifications about shipment and delivery right inside Instagram. You'll also get a confirmation to the email you entered at checkout.

You can also see it in your Order History. 

InstagramGallery image 4

Are purchases protected?

Many products available through Instagram checkout are covered under Instagram's Purchase Protection Policy. That means you can request a refund if you didn't receive your order, the product arrived damaged or is different than described, or the merchant doesn't follow their own refund policy. You can also contact the merchant directly or Instagram for support.

Can followers see what you buy?

Buying a product through Instagram Checkout won't be share to your activity feed, and your followers can't see your purchase activity.

InstagramGallery image 6

Which retailers can you buy from on Instagram?

These brands will begin rolling out shoppable posts now or soon:

Where is Instagram Checkout available?

Instagram Checkout is currently in beta for businesses and users in the US.

Want to know more?

Visit Instagram's Help hub for more details.

