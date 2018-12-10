  How to send a voice message on Instagram

Voice messages have found yet another space to invade.

Instagram has added a voice messaging feature to its direct messages. Users can now send audio messages up to one-minute long in their private and group chats using the app, thanks to a new update rolling out on both iOS and Android.

If you hold down the microphone button, your message will send as soon as you let go of the button. If you want to start over, drag your finger over to the trash bin. The feature works much like the version available on Facebook.

Since Facebook purchased Instagram, the former’s users have been known to complain about any new features that resemble something Facebook may have been doing and this will certainly fall into that category.

However, if you do get into trying it, you might never type out another message again. But it’s easy to forget about voice messaging if you never use it. Really, though, this is just about making Instagram more marketable throughout the world, where voice messaging is eating up a larger share of what we’re sending back and forth to one another.

Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment. pic.twitter.com/3rkdQneNXO — Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2018

You can send voice messages using Instagram Direct. To see messages you've sent or received with Instagram Direct, tap the arrow in the top right of feed. From there, you can manage all your messages.

Open a conversation. Tap and hold mic and begin recording your message. Release your finger when you're done recording. This will send your recording. To cancel your message, continue holding the mic and move your finger to the trash.

Open a conversation. Tap and hold mic and swipe up to the unlock. Release your finger while continuing to record. Tap to send your message or cancel by tapping the trash .

If you record more than one message in a row, the messages will be played back-to-back for the recipient. So go check out the new feature, or don’t. It probably won’t change your Instagram experience in the slightest.