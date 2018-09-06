Instagram's next standalone app? IG Shopping, apparently

Facebook-owned Instagram is developing a standalone app, according to a new report, so that its users have a dedicated place to shop.

According to The Verge, the new app might be called IG Shopping. It will let Instagram users browse goods from merchants that they follow and then purchase from those merchants directly within the app. The app is currently in development, might eventually be canned, and currently doesn't have a known release date. But, apparently, Instagram thinks it'll help it to expand into e-commerce.

Facebook recently confirmed Instagram has 25 million businesses on the service, two million of which are advertisers. Plus, four in five Instagram users follow at least one business. It's not a huge leap to suspect users might want a way to more easily shop 'grams. This is something Pinterest has been pivoting toward, as it also allows users to shop pins. Let's also not forget Instagram has shopping features.

It began testing shopping in November in 2016, and then released these tools more generally in March of 2017. It currently allows companies to tag products so that users to shop directly from photos. It's also testing letting users shop from Instagram stories.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.