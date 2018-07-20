How to hide your Instagram activity or online status

Instagram is more like Facebook Messenger now, thanks to a new “Show Activity Status” option that's just rolled out.

If you use Facebook Messenger, you know that it shows when you're online and last active. Now, Instagram does the same thing. However, although the new option is enabled by default inside of Instagram’s settings menu, you can toggle it off - something you can't do in Messenger. Here's how to hide your activity status on Instagram, plus how to tell if someone is online.

Those of you who don't want people to see when you're online in real-time do have the option to turn off Instagram's new Show Activity Status feature, though, if you do, you won’t be able to see anyone else's activity.

Go to your profile. Tap the gear icon (iOS) or three dots (Android) in the top right. Tap Activity Status. Tap the toggle next to Activity Status to turn off your activity status.

Note: Just like in Facebook Messenger, there's no option to disable read receipts on Instagram. Direct messages (DMs) always show as “seen” once recipients have opened them.

Your followers can't see when you were most recently on Instagram. Only people you follow or have previously had direct conversations (DMs) with will see how many minutes or hours ago you were online. This feature makes sense for Instagram users who rely on the service to chat with businesses or creative professionals and want to see whether they're online or even quickly respond.

There are a few ways to see when someone's online or active:

You'll see a green dot near their username and photo in your Direct inbox. You'll see a green dot near their username and photo elsewhere on Instagram. In your direct inbox, you'll see their most recent activity status.

Note: Recent activity status will show as: Active 25m ago, Active yesterday, Seen, Typing, etc.

