Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations

Instagram has recently announced it has 1 billion active monthly users, but it's not stopping there as it wants more and more people to share photos through its app. To that end, the company has just launched Instagram Lite, a stripped down version of the app that is designed for developing countries.

Instagram Lite uses up much less storage than the regular version of the app: 573KB compared to 32MB, so phones with less storage and RAM can still use it effectively and it also works better with slow internet connections. Instagram hasn't made a formal announcement for the app, but its Google Play listing says "The Instagram Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and download it quickly".

Despite taking up much less storage and memory than the regular app, you can still do pretty much everything you can with the fully fledged app. You can post photos to your feed or story, watch Stories and browse the Explore tab. The only things you can't currently do are post videos or direct message other users.

Instagram Lite has begun testing in Mexico this week but will roll out to more countries later this year, along with the ability to post videos and message other users. It's not yet clear if adverts will be included in the Lite version of the app.

Instagram Lite is latest lightweight app to come from parent company Facebook, which already has Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite available in developing countries.