Instagram has launched a new standalone app for video.

Called IGTV, the app is designed to let you watch long-form, vertical video. When you log in to IGTV, it will immediately begin playing vertical videos from people you follow. You'll also see recommendations from elsewhere on Instagram. And, yes, you will be able to access IGTV in the main Instagram app. Here's what you need to know about IGTV, including how it works and what's the point.

Introducing IGTV, a new app for watching long-form, vertical video from your favorite Instagram creators. https://t.co/7aSMmmAsyB pic.twitter.com/Py8QI1rS23 — Instagram (@instagram) June 20, 2018

IGTV is Instagram's new dedicated app for watching videos from the people you follow on Instagram. Videos are full screen and vertical (not landscape) and aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long. With IGTV, the creators are the channels. When you follow a creator on Instagram, their channel will show up for you to watch. And anyone can be a creator - even you.

Download and open the IGTV app for iOS or Android. (It's not yet live).

From the moment you log into IGTV, it's designed to start playing video - just like the TV. You won’t have to search to start watching content. You will see video from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. Alternatively, you can always watch IGTV from the main Instagram app for iOS or Android. Just open the app and tap the TV icon in the corner of the feed.

Note: IGTV, the mobile app, and the IGTV tab in Instagram will appear for users over the coming weeks.

IGTV videos automatically play from one person's to the next, but you can still swipe right or left to skip between videos. You can also tap and hold to pause a video, and tap or drag the scrubber at the bottom of the screen to skip ahead in a video.

If you'd like to discover content from other creators, you can open the IGTV app, and if you're already watching a video, you can swipe up to start browsing - toggle between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular,” and “Continue Watching.” You can also tap Search IGTV and enter a few words to find IGTV creator channels to follow. When you follow a creator on IGTV, you'll also follow their account on Instagram.

Just like you can on Instagram, IGTV lets you like, comment on, and send videos to friends via Instagram Direct messaging.

If you want to post a video using the IGTV mobile app, the video must be in MP4 file format, up to 650MB in size, and between 15 seconds and 10 minutes long. However, larger accounts and verified accounts can upload videos up to 5.4GB in size and 60 minutes in length from a computer. The video should also be vertical (not landscape) with a minimum aspect ratio of 4:5 and maximum of 9:16.

You need to create an IGTV channel so people can easily find and watch videos you've uploaded to IGTV.

Instagram app or IGTV app:

Tap the TV icon in the top right of Feed, or open the IGTV app. Tap the Sun icon > Create Channel and follow the instructions.

Instagram.com:

Open your web browser. Go to Instagram.com. Go to your profile and tap or click Channel. Select Create Channel and follow the instructions.

Once you've created a channel, you can upload a video.