  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Instagram app news

IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app

|
Instagram IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion
  • Instagram is going after Snapchat and YouTube

Instagram has launched a new standalone app for video.

Called IGTV, the app is designed to let you watch long-form, vertical video. When you log in to IGTV, it will immediately begin playing vertical videos from people you follow. You'll also see recommendations from elsewhere on Instagram. And, yes, you will be able to access IGTV in the main Instagram app. Here's what you need to know about IGTV, including how it works and what's the point.

What is IGTV?

IGTV is Instagram's new dedicated app for watching videos from the people you follow on Instagram. Videos are full screen and vertical (not landscape) and aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long. With IGTV, the creators are the channels. When you follow a creator on Instagram, their channel will show up for you to watch. And anyone can be a creator - even you.

InstagramIgtv Everything You Need To Know About Instagrams Video App image 2

How does IGTV work?

Start watching videos

Download and open the IGTV app for iOS or Android. (It's not yet live).

From the moment you log into IGTV, it's designed to start playing video - just like the TV. You won’t have to search to start watching content. You will see video from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. Alternatively, you can always watch IGTV from the main Instagram app for iOS or Android. Just open the app and tap the TV icon in the corner of the feed.

Note: IGTV, the mobile app, and the IGTV tab in Instagram will appear for users over the coming weeks.

Skip, forward, and pause videos

IGTV videos automatically play from one person's to the next, but you can still swipe right or left to skip between videos. You can also tap and hold to pause a video, and tap or drag the scrubber at the bottom of the screen to skip ahead in a video.

Discover more content to watch

If you'd like to discover content from other creators, you can open the IGTV app, and if you're already watching a video, you can swipe up to start browsing - toggle between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular,” and “Continue Watching.” You can also tap Search IGTV and enter a few words to find IGTV creator channels to follow. When you follow a creator on IGTV, you'll also follow their account on Instagram.

Interact with videos and channels

Just like you can on Instagram, IGTV lets you like, comment on, and send videos to friends via Instagram Direct messaging.

InstagramIgtv Everything You Need To Know About Instagrams Video App image 4

How do you post videos to IGTV?

Video requirements

If you want to post a video using the IGTV mobile app, the video must be in MP4 file format, up to 650MB in size, and between 15 seconds and 10 minutes long. However, larger accounts and verified accounts can upload videos up to 5.4GB in size and 60 minutes in length from a computer. The video should also be vertical (not landscape) with a minimum aspect ratio of 4:5 and maximum of 9:16.

Create a channel

You need to create an IGTV channel so people can easily find and watch videos you've uploaded to IGTV.

Instagram app or IGTV app:

  1. Tap the TV icon in the top right of Feed, or open the IGTV app.
  2. Tap the Sun icon > Create Channel and follow the instructions.

Instagram.com:

  1. Open your web browser.
  2. Go to Instagram.com.
  3. Go to your profile and tap or click Channel.
  4. Select Create Channel and follow the instructions.

Once you've created a channel, you can upload a video.

Upload a video

Instagram app or IGTV app:

  1. Tap the TV icon in the top right of Feed, or open the IGTV app.
  2. To view your channel, tap your photo, which appears to the right of Search IGTV.
  3. Tap the + icon and choose a video, then tap Next.
  4. Add a title and description.
  5. You can also share to a Facebook Page. Just toggle the switch and sign into your page.
  6. Tap Post.

Instagram.com:

  1. From a computer, open your web browser.
  2. Go to Instagram.com.
  3. Go to your profile and click Channel.
  4. Click the + icon and choose a video, or drag and drop a video file.
  5. Add a title and description.
  6. You can also share to a Facebook Page. Just toggle the switch and sign into your page.
  7. Click Post.

Can you save video drafts?

Yes. To save a draft of your IGTV video:

  1. From a computer, open your web browser.
  2. Go to Instagram.com.
  3. Upload your video and add a cover photo, title and description.
  4. Click Save Draft.

If you'd like to view your drafts, from a computer, open your web browser and go to Instagram.com. Then, go to your profile and click Channel > View Drafts. To post, edit or delete a draft, click the "..." icon in the top right of the video and follow the instructions.

Can you edit videos?

Sort of. You can edit your IGTV video's title or description:

  1. From a computer, open your web browser and go to Instagram.com.
  2. Go to your profile and click IGTV.
  3. Click to open the video you want to edit.
  4. Click in the top right and select Edit.
  5. Once you've made edits, tap Done.
InstagramIgtv Everything You Need To Know About Instagrams Video App image 3

Simply adjust the visibility of your channel and videos via your account's privacy settings to control who can see your videos. With private accounts, only your approved followers can see your channel and videos. With public accounts, anyone can see your channel and videos.

What's the point of IGTV?

Instagram told the media that the new IGTV app is designed to make it easier to find and watch videos on the mobile phone. IGTV will also let creators to upload long-form video, allowing Instagram to better rival YouTube. There will be advertisements on IGTV, so Facebook-owned Instagram can generate more revenue. There will eventually be a revenue-sharing deal with partners, but not at launch.

Want to know more?

Check out Instagram's blog post and help hub for more.

PopularIn Apps
  1. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  2. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  5. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  1. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  2. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  3. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  4. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
  5. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
Comments