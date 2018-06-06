  Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon

Instagram is considering ditching its video-length limitations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Instagram is developing “a new feature” that would let you post video clips of up to an hour in length. That would allow Instagram to better rival YouTube, as well as its own parent company, Facebook. The feature isn't official at this point, and the report made it seem like Instagram could decide against doing away with its existing video-length constraints.

Another interesting aspect of this new feature is that it would focus on vertical video, something Instagram Stories has long supported. The Stories feature in both Instagram and Snapchat showcase a tall video format. Instagram also allows videos in its Stories feature to be up to 15 seconds long each, while videos in the main feed are not vertical but can be up to 60 seconds long each.

The company has “in recent weeks” held discussions with potential partners, content creators, and publishers about the possibility of producing longer-form video, too. It'll be interesting to see if this feature does roll out, and if it does, how users take advantage of it.