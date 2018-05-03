Instagram now lets users natively add credit and debit cards for shopping

Instagram is about to become a full-fledged e-commerce platform.

The Facebook-owned app has added a native payments feature, although it's currently limited to only some Instagram users, according to TechCrunch. The new feature will allow you to add a credit or debit card to Instagram in order to buy advertised products, goods, and services directly within the Instagram app. That means you won't have to go to a separate website to enter your payment information.

Keep in mind this feature is different from Instagram's Shoppable tags, which do bring you to a third-party site in order to check-out.

To see if you have access to the new feature, open the Instagram app and go to your Settings page. Under your Profile tab, if native payments is available, you'll see the option to add a credit card or debit card from Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, or Discover. Meanwhile, the Security tab will let you set a PIN for authorising purchases. Lastly, the Activity tab will show anything that you've purchased on Instagram.

Instagram has quietly launched native payments, though it appears to be limited to only some users at launch.

An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed that native payments for booking appointments at restaurants and salons is now live for some partners, such as dinner reservation app Resy. In other words, businesses that use Resy can accept your in-app reservations and bookings using your stored payment method. Instagram indicated payments will expand to other products and services sometime in the future.

The idea is that one day you'll be able to purchase clothing, cinema tickets, and other items - all from the Instagram app.