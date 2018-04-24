How to download and view your Instagram data report
- Want to know what kinds of data Instagram collects on you?
Facebook is making sure you can access your data across all its apps.
The social network already let you download your data archive, but now, you can also download your data from WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns. To learn how to download your WhatsApp data, go here. To learn how to download your Instagram data, keep reading.
How to request your Instagram data report
Instagram is rolling out a new tool so you can download your data. It's in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as well as to comply with the new European data privacy rules, but it's only available on the web for now. It should be available to iOS and Android users soon.
- Login to Instagram
- Go to Settings
- Go to Privacy and Security
- Scroll down to Data Download
- Select Request Download
- Submit your email address
When can you download your Instagram data report?
Within 48 hours of making your request, Instagram will email you a link to a file with your photos, comments, profile information, and more.
How to view your Instagram data
If you don't want to wait for your data report to arrive via email, you can login to Instagram and view all your account data by category. You can see when you joined Instagram, all your privacy and password changes since you've joined, who is following you and who you've blocked, all your logins and logouts, former usernames and full names, complete search history, and so much more.
- Login to Instagram
- Go to Settings
- Go to Privacy and Security
- Scroll down to Account Data
- Select View Account Data
And that's it!
